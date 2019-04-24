KINSTON - Joyce Cash Lambert, 71, of Kinston passed away at Vidant Medical Center Saturday, April 20, 2019. Joyce is survived by her husband, Horace Lambert; daughter, Angela Dawn Lambert; grandchildren, Kori Elizabeth Davis and husband Austin, Rylie Christen Johnson; sisters, Rose Leggett and Ann Thompson; nephews, Steven Quinn and wife Nicole and Joseph Quinn and wife Crystal. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Major Andrew Wiley officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019