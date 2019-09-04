Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Davis Fowler. View Sign Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 2112 Arendell Street Morehead City , NC 28557 (252)-726-8066 Send Flowers Obituary

NEWPORT - Joyce Davis Fowler, 85, of Newport, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home. Graveside services were held Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Kinston, officiated by the Rev. Allen Ham. Joyce was born in Benson, NC; graduated from Smithfield High School and later attended Lenoir Community College. She then met the love of her life, a handsome blue eyed Marine named Charles Darion Fowler Sr. They were married for 46 wonderful years. Throughout her career as a bookkeeper, she worked for Belk Tyler, Johnson Furniture Company, Coca-Cola and retired from the Kinston Housing Authority. As a devote Christian, she was an active member of Northwest Christian Church and later Tanglewood Church of God. She loved deeply and was loved by all who met her. She adored being a mother to her three children and their countless friends who considered the Fowler house their second home. Most of them referred to her as "momma" and were only allowed to leave after receiving one of her famous hugs. She was a very proud grandmother and great-grandmother! She enjoyed cooking for her family, dancing with her sweetie, singing in the church choir and studying God's word. She was a loving care giving to her many neighbors, friends and family members. For the last 12 years she has shared a special relationship with Leslie E. Davis of Kinston. She is survived by her daughters, Tamara J. Fowler and Joy F. Wiley, both of Newport; son, Charles Darion Fowler Jr. and wife Pamela C. Fowler, of Apopka, FL; sister Phyllis Davis Gilliam and husband Burleigh, of Buchanan, VA; grandchildren, Jennifer Fowler Seekford and husband Jon, Amy Marie Fowler and partner Jill Calise, Matthew Davis Fowler and wife Ashley, all of Apopka, FL and Tori Wiley of Wilmington, NC; great-grandchildren, Jaina Monroe Seekford, Jackson Darion Seekford, and Camden Davis Fowler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Darion Fowler Sr.; mother, Eva Futrell Davis; father, Daniel Harley Davis; brothers Alton Ray Davis and Roy Lee Davis; and son-in-law Charles J. Wiley Jr. The family received friends Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to the Tanglewood Church of God for the Senior Saints and the Vision Sunday school class at 2103 Rouse Road Kinston NC 28504. The Fowler family would like to express their most sincere appreciation for the wonderful caregivers that have helped us care for momma over the years. We are also very grateful for the compassionate staff at Carteret Home Health and Hospice and 3HC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at

