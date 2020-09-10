1/1
Joyce Koonce Barwick
DEEP RUN - Joyce Koonce Barwick, born in Greenville N.C. on August 17, 1935, age 85 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro N.C. on Monday, September 7, 2020, after a brief illness. She spent a rewarding professional career as a Registered Nurse and worked at several healthcare facilities including Lenoir Memorial Hospital, Home Health Care, and Kinston Dialysis Center. She spent most of her early retirement at her second home Camp Ocean Forest in Emerald Isle, NC. Joyce spent most of her time fishing on the pier and in the surf all the while surrounded by many dear friends whom she had met at the coast. In recent years, she focused more on spending time at home with her family. Joyce's hobbies included cooking, feeding her song birds, including an occasional rabbit or squirrel, planting flowers, and working with puzzles and crafts. She was a loving wife, Mother, Grandmother, and friend, to all that knew her. Joyce attended Spilman Baptist Church where she made many new friends and enjoyed their time of fellowship together. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of nearly 60 years Lewis Barwick; her daughter Genelle Weaver ,her husband Dave, and daughter Sarah of Pikeville, N.C., two sons John Barwick of the home, Scott Barwick his wife Julie, and their children Corbin and Courtney of Kernersville, N.C. She also leaves behind her loyal pet Shih Tzu "Toby" who will miss the daily walks with her around the neighborhood. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Lenoir Memorial Hospital and Kitty Askins Hospice Center for the wonderful care given to Joyce. A Graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston Friday September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Dr. Powell Dew. Family will receive visitors after the service at graveside.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
