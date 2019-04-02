Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Nan Murphy Mozingo. View Sign

KINSTON - Joyce Nan Murphy Mozingo, 80, of Kinston, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd at 11am at Pinelawn Memorial. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Garner Funeral Home. Born on April 17, 1938, Joyce was the daughter of Dempsey and Lottie Mae Murphy. She was a long-time employee with the Lenoir County School System and had a passion for caring for people. She took that passion and became the owner and operator of Classic County Care for over 15 years where she cared for people in need. She employed numerous staff whom she loved as well as the individuals she served. Joyce liked to spend time at the beach, reading a good book, and listening to good music, but the most important thing to her was her family. She loved spending time with them throughout the year, at the beach or on an annual family vacation and for holidays. She loved to be with her family, whether that was sitting by the fire reading a book, while the children and grandchildren were skiing, or she was constantly telling the grandchildren they had to wait 30 minutes to get in the pool. She loved having them around and being with them. Joyce is survived by her husband of over 20 years, Tony Mozingo "Mule" of Kinston; sister-in-law, Alice Kornegay Quinn of Smithfield, Virginia; her children, son Craig Murphy of Kinston; daughter-in-law Dawn Murphy of Kinston; daughter, Lori Newman and husband Frankie, of Cedar Point; daughter-in-law, Toni Henderson and husband Anthony, of Chinquapin; her grandchildren, Melissa Whaley Herring and husband Anthony, of Kinston, Justin Murphy of Wilmington, Adam Newman and fiancé Shelly Dawson, of Cedar Point, Bradley Murphy and wife Courtney, of Chinquapin, Courtney Murphy of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Hillary Henderson and fiancé Michael Hill, of Kinston, and Jenni Newman of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; her great-grandkids, Landon Whaley, Mackenzie Herring and Madison Herring all of Kinston; and her long-time best friend, Edna Maddox of Kinston. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Dempsey Irvin and Lottie Mae Murphy; her husband Wesley Roland Murphy "Bud"; her sons, Wesley Keith Murphy and Christopher David Murphy; and her very special grandfather, "Ebbie" Elbert Harper. Family members would like to thank the doctors and staff at UNC Lenoir Health Care and Garner Funeral Home for the wonderful care they provided for our family during our time of need.

209 West Peyton Ave

Kinston , NC 28501

