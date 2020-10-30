Joyce Carlyle Stapleford's life was well lived, and she was well loved. The Lord called her home in a peaceful manner with her daughters by her side on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the age of 78.
A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Joyce will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother (grandma boat to many) and great-grandmother. Joyce and Alton's home was always filled with loving family, from children to grandchildren. The days always involved checkers, card games, water balloon fights, frequent outings to King's buffets, and many trips to the beach home that will always hold special memories. In her later years she made beautiful handmade quilts, receiving a quilt for Christmas was a staple of being in Joyce's family.
Joyce entered the workforce after returning from Japan with her two young daughters. In the 1960's, she played the uncommon role of mother and father. Despite the struggles, she always provided a loving and warm home. She worked for the Kinston Shirt Co. for many years and climbed her way to a plant manager position. When Joyce met Alton, the love of her life, she quickly came to share his dream of opening a boat shop. As Joyce supported the family, Alton was able to fulfill his dream of manufacturing boats and selling them up and down the East coast. When Joyce retired from the shirt company, she joined Alton at Atlantic Boats and took over the day to day operations to help make it a thriving business.
Joyce was a long-time member of the Northwest Christian church. She enjoyed many activities with the love group at Northwest.
All who loved her will never forget her integrity, wit and grace, but most importantly her thirst for knowledge. She enjoyed taking classes at the local community college.
Joyce is preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Alton Ray Stapleford; her mother, Sudie Carlyle; her brothers, Leamon Carlyle and Thurston Carlyle; her sister, Betty Eubank; her son-in-law, Jimmy Rombold; and her beloved rescue dog, Mac.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Gina Carr (husband Bernie), Sandy Silverman (husband Bob), Gwen Rombold; and son, Tommy Stapleford (wife Sherry). She is also survived by her brother, James Carlyle; her brother-in-law, Lionel Stapleford; and her favorite sister-in-law and best friend, Joann Carlyle. By her treasured grandchildren, Rhiannon, Trey, Courtnie, Brittany, Sean, Scott, Lindsey, Grant, Ellie, Jake, Garrett and Tyler and many cherished great grandchildren and by her beloved nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.