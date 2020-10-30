1/
Joyce Tyson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREENVILLE - Joyce Ann Tyson, 70, died Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church, Greenville with burial following at Evergreen Memorial Park, Grifton. Masks required.
Survivors include daughter, Luwana Tyson of the home; brothers, Gerald Lee Tyson of New York, Lonnie Tyson III of Farmville, James Tyson of Warsaw; sisters, Beatrice Tripp of Orlando, Florida, Cynthia Evette Tyson, Nicole Tyson, both of Greenville.
Viewing will be one hour before the service at the church.
Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral
01:00 PM
Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Burial
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Don Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
252-746-3133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved