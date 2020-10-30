GREENVILLE - Joyce Ann Tyson, 70, died Oct. 26, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church, Greenville with burial following at Evergreen Memorial Park, Grifton. Masks required.

Survivors include daughter, Luwana Tyson of the home; brothers, Gerald Lee Tyson of New York, Lonnie Tyson III of Farmville, James Tyson of Warsaw; sisters, Beatrice Tripp of Orlando, Florida, Cynthia Evette Tyson, Nicole Tyson, both of Greenville.

Viewing will be one hour before the service at the church.

Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store