KINSTON – Judith Carol Ipock Hill, 66, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.A private graveside service will be held in Pinelawn Memorial Park.Mrs. Hill, daughter of the late Norman and Barbara Ipock, was a native of Lenoir County. In her younger years she was an avid softball player.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Neal.She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Timothy Wayne Hill; son, Timothy Jason "TJ" Hill and fiancée, Crystal Huggins; grandchildren, Nathan Augustus Hill, Rozalyn Bertha-Cleon Hill, and Leah Nicole Hill; sister, Gracie Louvenia Davis and husband, Gary, of Kinston; and caregiver, Kimberly Norris.The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at 3HC Home Health & Hospice for the care given to Judith.Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.