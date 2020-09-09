KINSTON – Judith Carol Ipock Hill, 66, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held in Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hill, daughter of the late Norman and Barbara Ipock, was a native of Lenoir County. In her younger years she was an avid softball player.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Neal.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Timothy Wayne Hill; son, Timothy Jason "TJ" Hill and fiancée, Crystal Huggins; grandchildren, Nathan Augustus Hill, Rozalyn Bertha-Cleon Hill, and Leah Nicole Hill; sister, Gracie Louvenia Davis and husband, Gary, of Kinston; and caregiver, Kimberly Norris.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at 3HC Home Health & Hospice for the care given to Judith.
