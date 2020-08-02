1/1
Judy Elizabeth Grissom
KINSTON - Judy Elizabeth Grissom, 79, of Kinston passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at UNC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Grissom and parents, Elizabeth and Hyman Fornes.
Judy was known for her magnetic personality. She never met a stranger and those who met her went away with a smile, wanting to see her again soon. She loved the Lord with all her heart and she was a great mother and grandmother.
Judy is survived by sons, Steven Grissom and wife Kim of Kinston and Joey Grissom and wife Anita of Concord, NC; grandchildren, Matthew Grissom and wife Cai , Kinsey Jones and husband, Ryan, Lindsey Davis and husband Josh, Kacey Kendall and husband Brendan, Emily Gerard and husband Alex, Hannah Grissom and Jacob Grissom; great-grandchildren, Graelynn Davis and Rowan Jones; brother, Robert Fornes and wife, Jacquie; special niece, Missy Brown and beloved caregiver, Bridgette Cruse.
Visitation will be Monday, August 3, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am with funeral services following at 11:00 am at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Reverend Joel Cannon officiating.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.

Published in Free Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
