TRENTON - Judy Marie Casper, loving wife and mother, 67, passed away February 24, 2020. Sadly she was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Stella Mae Moore and her brother, H. L. Moore Jr. She is survived by her husband, Norman Casper; daughter, Melissa Casper; sisters, Linda Harrison and Ann Moore. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Shady Grove United Methodist, 4359 Middle Road, Kinston, NC 28501. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shady Grove United Methodist Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be made to the Casper family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 28, 2020