Judy Moulton, 76, of Kinston, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center of Goldsboro.

Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at the Harker Island Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends starting at 1:30 p.m. and at the close of the service.

She is survived by her three children, Annette Mills of Kinston, John David Moulton of Oxford, and Darlene Yeomans; three grandchildren; sister, Mary Pledger of Virginia Beach, Va.

Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.



