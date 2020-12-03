1/
Judy Moulton
Judy Moulton, 76, of Kinston, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center of Goldsboro.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at the Harker Island Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends starting at 1:30 p.m. and at the close of the service.
She is survived by her three children, Annette Mills of Kinston, John David Moulton of Oxford, and Darlene Yeomans; three grandchildren; sister, Mary Pledger of Virginia Beach, Va.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.

Published in Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Noe Funeral Service, Inc.
133 Lockhart Dr
Beaufort, NC 28516
252-728-2336
