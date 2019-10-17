Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy T. Pelletier. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Graveside service 2:00 PM Mewborn Family Cemetery 450 Mewborn Cemetery Road, Snow Hill , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Mewborn Family Cemetery 450 Mewborn Cemetery Road Snow Hill , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



GREENVILLE - Ms. Judith "Judy" Turnage Pelletier, age 74, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Born July 6, 1945, she was the youngest child of John Roland and Willamenia Whitted Turnage. Reared in Greene County, she was a 1963 graduate of Greene Central High School and continued onto Lenoir Community College where she majored in cosmetology graduating in 1964. Judy practiced as a cosmetologist in Bethel, Snow Hill and Kinston where she formed many lifelong friendships.Throughout her life she spent time helping people, especially children and the elderly, both in her family and others. Blessed with an outgoing personality and manner, Judy was ageless and formed many close bonds with her daughter's friends.In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her sisters, Agnes Turnage Pennington, Margaret Turnage Hemingway, Mary Lou Turnage, and Elsie Turnage Letchworth; and brothers, Thomas Clifton Turnage and John Henry Turnage.Her surviving family includes her only child, a daughter to whom she was immensely devoted, Elizabeth Pelletier Clarke of Greenville; several nieces and a nephew of the Turnage family; and countless extended members of the Turnage and Whitted families.Graveside services will be held 2 PM Saturday, October 19, at the Mewborn Family Cemetery, 450 Mewborn Cemetery Road, Snow Hill, with Pastor Marty Greer officiating.Elizabeth will receive friends and extended family members immediately following the service there at the graveside.In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the non-profit Friends of Walk Again, 1120 D Turtle Creek Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Published in Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019

