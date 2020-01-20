July 3, 1935- January 14, 2020
KINSTON - Julia Banks Smith, 84, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Julia was born in Lenoir County to the late Ellis and Effie Mills Banks on January 3, 1935. A service to remember and celebrate Julia's life will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Rivermont Baptist Church in Kinston. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation in the hour before the service. Julia was a lifetime resident of Kinston. She retired from Caswell Developmental Center and was a charter member of Rivermont Baptist Church. In addition to her parents Julia was also preceded in death by her son William Ellis Smith (Billy). She is survived by her longtime partner and friend J.A. Caison; granddaughters, Lindsey Smith Kinton and husband, Adam, Mandi Smith Newson and husband, Adam; great- granddaughter, Ellis June Newson; a special daughter-in-law, Diane Smith Neithold and husband, Carlisle Neithold; and her beloved canine companion, Suzie. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Julia's memory to the Lenoir County SPCA. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020