Julia Bryan Williams Darden Skinner, 73, of 1604 Stroud Avenue, Kinston, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Kinston.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Skinner of the home and her children.

Viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, Masks and social distancing are required for all services.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.





