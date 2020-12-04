1/
Julia Bryan (Darden Williams) Skinner
Julia Bryan Williams Darden Skinner, 73, of 1604 Stroud Avenue, Kinston, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Kinston.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Skinner of the home and her children.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, Masks and social distancing are required for all services.
Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.


Published in Free Press on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home
500 E Blount St
Kinston, NC 28501
