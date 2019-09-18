Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julian R. Holloman Jr.. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - Julian R. Holloman Jr., age 71, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019 at Crystal Coast Hospice House. JR was a self-employed painting contractor for 55 years, and held a General Contractor's license. He was a 32nd degree mason, A Shriner, member of St. John's Lodge #3, member of the Sudan Cooligans, Past President of the Pamlico Shrine Club, a member of the New Bern Shrine Club, a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, Past Exalted ruler of the Kinston Elks Lodge #740, and Past President of the Craven Co. Home Builders Association. JR's passion in his life was serving his community through various civic organizations. JR is survived by his wife, Lola M. Thomas of New Bern; three daughters, Diana Rogers of Newport News VA, Stephanie Swinson (Randy) of Kinston NC, Rhonda Cannon of Kinston NC; step-children, Corey Thomas (Nancy), Caroline Thomas; sister, Iola Carmichael (Mack) of Ayden NC; brother Steve Dawson (Rochelle) of Kinston NC; grandchildren, Tyler Rogers, Kelli Barker, Joshua Tapp; step-grandchildren, Skyla Thomas and Sydney Thomas; great-grandson Brayden Waters; and uncle, H.E. Stocks. The Holloman family will receive friends from 9:30-11 a.m. at Cotten Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. officiating by the Rev. Reese Blanchett Pastor of Fort Barnwell Baptist Church, with Masonic rites carried out by St. John's Lodge #3. Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made in JR's name to P.O. Box 12829 New Bern NC 28561, or Crystal Coast Hospice House 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570 Special Thanks to the Third Floor Nursing staff of CarolinaEast Medical Center for their compassion and excellent care. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



NEW BERN - Julian R. Holloman Jr., age 71, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019 at Crystal Coast Hospice House. JR was a self-employed painting contractor for 55 years, and held a General Contractor's license. He was a 32nd degree mason, A Shriner, member of St. John's Lodge #3, member of the Sudan Cooligans, Past President of the Pamlico Shrine Club, a member of the New Bern Shrine Club, a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, Past Exalted ruler of the Kinston Elks Lodge #740, and Past President of the Craven Co. Home Builders Association. JR's passion in his life was serving his community through various civic organizations. JR is survived by his wife, Lola M. Thomas of New Bern; three daughters, Diana Rogers of Newport News VA, Stephanie Swinson (Randy) of Kinston NC, Rhonda Cannon of Kinston NC; step-children, Corey Thomas (Nancy), Caroline Thomas; sister, Iola Carmichael (Mack) of Ayden NC; brother Steve Dawson (Rochelle) of Kinston NC; grandchildren, Tyler Rogers, Kelli Barker, Joshua Tapp; step-grandchildren, Skyla Thomas and Sydney Thomas; great-grandson Brayden Waters; and uncle, H.E. Stocks. The Holloman family will receive friends from 9:30-11 a.m. at Cotten Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. officiating by the Rev. Reese Blanchett Pastor of Fort Barnwell Baptist Church, with Masonic rites carried out by St. John's Lodge #3. Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made in JR's name to P.O. Box 12829 New Bern NC 28561, or Crystal Coast Hospice House 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570 Special Thanks to the Third Floor Nursing staff of CarolinaEast Medical Center for their compassion and excellent care. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the Holloman family. Published in Free Press from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Cotten Funeral Home New Bern , NC (252) 637-3181 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.