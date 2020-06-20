Julius Romaro Styles , 40, of 2604 Old Poole Rd., Kinston, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Southview Cemetery, Kinston. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 20, 2020.