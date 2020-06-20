Julius Romaro Styles
Julius Romaro Styles , 40, of 2604 Old Poole Rd., Kinston, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Southview Cemetery, Kinston. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.


Published in Free Press on Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
