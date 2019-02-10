June Holland Howard, 85, of Kinston, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, February 10 at 2 pm at First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Doris and Jethro Paul Woodard Endowment at Campbell University, PO Box 116, Buies Creek NC 27506.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 25, 2019