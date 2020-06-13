Justin Rudd

FARMVILLE - Justin Akeem Rudd, 28, of Farmville died June 6, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden with burial following at Red Hill Cemetery, Ayden.
Viewing will be two hours before the service.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 13, 2020.