Kamiya Holmes
Kamiya Holmes, infant, of 3036 Hwy 903 N, La Grange, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her mother Te'Kayla Parks and father Desmond Holmes, of La Grange; one sister, MaKayla Holmes; grandparents, Maria Edwards, of Goldsboro, Irish Manuel, Maria Edwards, Donald and April Parks, all of La Grange
There will be no viewing
Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart , limited seating and lease wear a mask when attending the service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston.

Published in Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
