Kamiya Holmes, infant, of 3036 Hwy 903 N, La Grange, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her mother Te'Kayla Parks and father Desmond Holmes, of La Grange; one sister, MaKayla Holmes; grandparents, Maria Edwards, of Goldsboro, Irish Manuel, Maria Edwards, Donald and April Parks, all of La Grange
There will be no viewing
Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart , limited seating and lease wear a mask when attending the service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020.