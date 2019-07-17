Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine "Kathy" Marie Oglesby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine (Kathy) Marie Oglesby passed away July 14, 2019, at the age of 84. Born September 8, 1935 in Kinston, North Carolina, Katherine spent her childhood spending summers on Bogue Sound in Newport, North Carolina on her grandparent's watermelon farm developing a life-long love of Bogue Sound. She shared this family legacy with her beloved nieces. After graduating from Kinston High School, she attended Salem College in Winston Salem, North Carolina where she received a BS in Medical Technology and Duke University receiving a MA in Chemistry. Katherine pursued her passion for Chemistry working in various laboratories and as an independent clinical consultant. Katherine resided in Washington State for much of her adult life, living in Olympia on Puget Sound. She enjoyed boating, gardening, and reading. After retirement, Katherine volunteered at a local elementary school helping children with reading. Katherine had a life-long love of travel and traveled to many foreign destinations. Katherine spread her love of travel to her family, always including her family in her travels. Katherine will mostly be remembered for her generosity and caring for her families and friends. She loved unconditionally and with selflessness. Katherine is survived by her loving family, Ralph Thiers; Tim and Karen Thiers and children, David, Jeffery, Micheal and Katie; Sandi Oglesby Cannon and Curtis Cannon and children, Vandy, Corey and Nada; Kathi Knowles Oglesby and children, Jamie, Jesse and Jack; Wendi Oglesby Johnson and Hugh Johnson and son Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Franklin and Katherine Gaddy Oglesby; her step-mother Rebecca Pierce Oglesby; her cherished brother, Harold Franklin Oglesby and her beloved friend, Judy Thiers. A private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donations to the Sound View Original Free Will Baptist Church of Newport, North Carolina. Published in Free Press on July 17, 2019

