Katherine Parrish Lee, 87, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Wayne UNC Healthcare surrounded by her family. Katherine was born in Lenoir County, NC on November 4, 1932 to the late Clifton Parrish, Sr. and Novella Smith Parrish. She was a member of Adamsville Baptist Church for 59 years where she served with the Women's Missionary Union and was also a Sunday school teacher. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:30 PM at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Katherine's life at 7:30 PM in the chapel with the Rev. Michael Wright officiating. Interment will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Katherine is survived by her husband, Alton Lee; son, Michael Lee and wife Cathy, of Asheboro; brother, Clifton Parrish, Jr. and wife Nannie Ruth, of Kinston; granddaughter, Marianne Livengood and husband Jeff, of Winston-Salem; grandson, Michael Brown of Greensboro; and great-grandchildren, Jacob Livengood and Rachel Livengood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Adamsville Baptist Church, 1302 N. Berkeley Blvd., Goldsboro, NC 27534. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home, Goldsboro.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020