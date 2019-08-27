DOVER - Kathleen Jones Moore passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born on August 6, 1931 to the late Paul and Lena Mae Jones, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melton Eugene "Buddy" Moore, two brothers, Clifford and Arnold Jones, and one sister, Gertie Jones Hill. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister -in-law. She was a member of Rivermont Holiness Church and known for her 19 plus years spent at Ace Hardware. Kathleen is survived by a brother, Henry Jones (Bobbie Sue) of Georgia; one son, Sammy Moore (Barbara) of Wyse Fork; two daughters, Sue Ball (Avery) of Deep Run and Silvia Sugg (Al) of Raleigh; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Garner Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Horne and James West officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 27, 2019