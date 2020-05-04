|
KINSTON - Kathryn Paylor, 93, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, with her family by her side.
Kathryn Freeman Paylor was born September 1, 1926 in La Grange, Georgia, daughter of the late John Wilbur Freeman and Kate Hendrick Freeman. She graduated from La Grange High School, attended Shorter College in Rome, Georgia and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Later she received a Masters Degree in Guidance and Counseling from East Carolina University. She was married to Roland Lewis Paylor Jr. who predeceased her in 2001.
For many years an educator in the Kinston City Schools, she was a former member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary society for women educators. In recent years she was a real estate broker with Century 21.
A lifelong Methodist, she was an active member of Queen Street United Methodist Church where she served on the administrative Board and as chairman of the Pastor Parish and Trustees Committees. She was a member of the Reviewers Book Club, the oldest book club in Kinston founded in 1904.
Kathryn's family was her greatest love. She is survived by her two sons, Roland Lewis Paylor III, "Lew" and his wife, Cheryl of Kinston, John Freeman Paylor and his wife, Martha of Greenville, granddaughter Kathryn Crawford Paylor Haase and her husband Nikola and great granddaughter, Emory Lou Haase of Asheville; grandsons John Bennett Paylor of Wilmington and David Hendrick Paylor of Greenville.
Other survivors include a niece, Lyn Burdette Evans of Snellville, Georgia; two nephews, Speer Burdette, III of La Grange, Georgia; Steve Burdette of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and a double first cousin, Helen Freeman Henry of La Grange, Georgia. She was predeceased by her sister, Lotis Freeman Burdette of La Grange, Georgia;
Memorials may be made to Queen Street United Methodist Church, 500 N. Queen Street, Kinston, N.C. 28501.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Queen Street United Methodist Church. A private graveside service will be held in Westview Cemetery.
Published in Free Press on May 4, 2020