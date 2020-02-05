February 17, 1957 – February 2, 2020
LA GRANGE – Kathy Ann Riggs Ambriz, 62, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Rouse Funeral Home with Father Miguel A. Cabra officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery, Kinston. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Kathy was born in Craven County on February 17, 1957 to the late Charlie Ray and Bessie Ann Riggs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ellen Marie Ambriz. She is survived by her husband, Jacinto "Poncho" Ambriz; son, Jacinto "Jason" Ambriz; brothers, Johnny Riggs (Sandy), Curtis Riggs (Sheila), Bruce Riggs (Patricia), William Riggs (Lee); brothers-in-law, Ricky Ambriz and Marcos Ambriz; sister-in-law Lenor Ambriz; special nephew and niece, Armando and Karen Ambriz; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Online condolences may be made at www.rousefh.com
Published in Free Press on Feb. 5, 2020