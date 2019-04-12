Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KINSTON - Katie Gray Conner Broadway, 99, of Kinston went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 10, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. She was born on August 20, 1919 in Craven County, N.C., to Elijah and Lina Page Bell Conner. Katie married the love of her life, Charles Albert Broadway Jr., and settled in the Lenoir County community of Grainger's where they began farming and opened a drive-in theatre, Broadway Drive-In, for all the community to enjoy. A longtime member of Grainger Baptist Church, the church in which her in-laws were founding members, Katie was a devoted Christian who made sure she raised a God fearing family. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. A service to celebrate the life of Katie's magnificent 99 and a half years will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Ham officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Katie was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her sons, Charles Albert Broadway, III, Donald Lynn Broadway, both of Kinston and Jesse Alston Broadway of the home, her long time devoted son and caregiver; grandchildren Christi Broadway, Charlene Broadway, Charles Broadway, IV, Chad Broadway, LaDonna (Tim) Dilday; great-grandchildren, Hallie Dilday, Kennedy Santes, and Tevis Dilday. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who loved her like a mother. In addition to her parents and husband, Katie was preceded in death by her siblings, Louise Jones, Alston Connor, Christopher Connor, Eva Langley, as well as daughter-in-law Christiana Broadway and grandson, Charles Robert Broadway. Online condolences may be sent to

KINSTON - Katie Gray Conner Broadway, 99, of Kinston went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 10, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. She was born on August 20, 1919 in Craven County, N.C., to Elijah and Lina Page Bell Conner. Katie married the love of her life, Charles Albert Broadway Jr., and settled in the Lenoir County community of Grainger's where they began farming and opened a drive-in theatre, Broadway Drive-In, for all the community to enjoy. A longtime member of Grainger Baptist Church, the church in which her in-laws were founding members, Katie was a devoted Christian who made sure she raised a God fearing family. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. A service to celebrate the life of Katie's magnificent 99 and a half years will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Ham officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Katie was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her sons, Charles Albert Broadway, III, Donald Lynn Broadway, both of Kinston and Jesse Alston Broadway of the home, her long time devoted son and caregiver; grandchildren Christi Broadway, Charlene Broadway, Charles Broadway, IV, Chad Broadway, LaDonna (Tim) Dilday; great-grandchildren, Hallie Dilday, Kennedy Santes, and Tevis Dilday. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who loved her like a mother. In addition to her parents and husband, Katie was preceded in death by her siblings, Louise Jones, Alston Connor, Christopher Connor, Eva Langley, as well as daughter-in-law Christiana Broadway and grandson, Charles Robert Broadway. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Funeral Home Garner Funeral Home - Kinston

209 West Peyton Ave

Kinston , NC 28501

252-523-2124 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close