Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Funeral service 2:00 PM Hull Road OFWB Church Visitation Following Services Interment Following Services Hull Road Church Cemetery

SNOW HILL - Kay Beaver Turnage, age 82, died peacefully Thursday, September 26, 2019, at her residence. Born May 22, 1937, she was the daughter of Alfred A. and Annabelle McCoy Beaver. Kay was reared in Greene County and lived her entire life there, most of it being in the Arba Community. She was a member of Hull Road OFWB Church where actively attended Sunday school, worship services, and sang in the choir until declining health limited her mobility. A true southern lady, Kay took great pride in her personal appearance and her home; nothing was ever amiss. She had a career that spanned more than 32 years with E.I. DuPont and remained active in DuPont reunions until very recent years. Together with her late husband, John, she tended a vegetable garden and maintained an impeccable yard. Together they had a mutual love for horses and riding; a hobby that was only enhanced with their granddaughters whom they never minded saddling one up for. Following Kay's retirement, they traveled extensively throughout the United States in their motor home. With the birth of their granddaughter's Kay assumed the name of Me-Ma; and in later life when great-grandchildren added to the family she chose to be "G.G." for great-grandmama. A person of quiet demeanor, Kay possessed a strong devotion to her faith, work ethic in any task she set upon, and unending love for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John Henry Turnage in 2007; and a brother, Kent Beaver. Surviving are her daughter, Debra Turnage Johnson and husband Roger, of Snow Hill; granddaughters, Shanna L. Johnson of Pikeville and Summer Johnson Daniels and husband Ben, of Grifton; great-grandchildren, Coleman Lee Hill, John Alexander Hill, Caden Johnson Daniels and Annalynn Elizabeth Daniels; sisters-in-law, Gertrude Beaver of Four Oakes and Judy Turnage Pelletier of Greenville; and devoted caregivers, B.J. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hull Road Church Memorial Fund, 3984 Hull Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Published in Free Press on Sept. 28, 2019

