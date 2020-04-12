Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Furr Avery. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kay Furr Avery, 82, of Kinston passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Spring Arbor. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years; Edward Avery, parents Bill and Grace Furr, sister Patsy Swindell and special brother-in-law Shorty Swindell.

Kay graduated from Grainger High School where she enjoyed singing in the Glee Club and dating her one and only true love, Ed. They married in 1956 and had three daughters. Kay worked for Minges Bottling Group for more than 40 years and after retiring, she worked for the Lenoir County Recreation Department until her health declined. She was a very active member of First FWB Church of Kinston where she sang in the choir and was Sunday School Superintendent for many years. Kay was, along with Ed, a Paul Harris Fellow with the Kinston Rotary.

She is survived by her three daughters, Gina Hill and husband Craig, Carla Monroe and husband Ivan and Laura Monroe and husband Trevor; grandchildren, Kellan Bryant and husband Jason, Stephen Avery and wife Jessica, Kristin Allison and husband Austin, Tase Monroe and wife Elizabeth, Jake Monroe and Megan Monroe; great grandchildren, Matthew, Jaden, Conner, William, Mackenzie, Avery, and Baby Monroe coming in October. Sister, Sandy Taylor and husband Roland; brother, Buster Furr and wife Terri. Sisters-in-law, Marilyn Owens and husband Brooks and Mavis Taylor and many special nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to offer its sincerest gratitude to the staff at Spring Arbor of Kinston and Community Home Care and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Dementia Alliance of NC or the Building Fund at First FWB Church, 3297 Falling Creek Road, Kinston.







