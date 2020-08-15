Kelvin Demontee' Barrow, 36, of Kinston, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Dr. J.E. Reddick Tabernacle, 1011 Dr. JE Reddick Circle, Kinston. Mask required and social distancing protocols will be in place. Burial will be in the Mills Cemetery, 1300 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Kinston. There will be a visitation held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Nannie D. Loftin Memorial Chapel at Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home, 106 N. East Street, Kinston.

He is survived by his parents, Angela Lawson Outlaw and Earl Barrow Sr.; three children and his siblings. Arrangements are by Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home of Kinston.



