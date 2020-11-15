LA GRANGE - Kenneth "Michael" Allen, 48, of La Grange, died at his home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Kyle Allen and Jeromy Allen; sister, Michelle Hunt; stepfather, Roy Howard.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com