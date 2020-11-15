1/
Kenneth   Allen
LA GRANGE - Kenneth "Michael" Allen, 48, of La Grange, died at his home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Kyle Allen and Jeromy Allen; sister, Michelle Hunt; stepfather, Roy Howard.

A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com


Published in Free Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
