KINSTON – Kenneth Barfield, 74, went to heaven on Saturday morning March 2, 2019. He was preceded by his wife Mary; father and mother Marvin and Melba Barfield; and his brother, Larry. He is survived by Bonnie McLawhorn, Ruby Phillips, Joyce Lee (James), Marilyn Burns (Jerry), Lynette Ipock (Kirk), Joe Hemby (Pam), and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Ground Breakers Ministries, 2600 W. Vernon Avenue, Kinston 28504. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ground Breakers Ministries.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019