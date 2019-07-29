Kenneth Becton (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Haskins Funeral Home - Goldsboro
601 E. Ash St.
Goldsboro, NC
27530
(919)-736-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Haskins Funeral Home - Goldsboro
601 E. Ash St.
Goldsboro, NC 27530
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Haskins Funeral Home - Goldsboro
601 E. Ash St.
Goldsboro, NC 27530
View Map
Obituary
KINSTON - Kenneth Becton, 90, of 2150 Hull Road, died Thursday at the NC State Veterans Nursing Home, Kinston.
Funeral service will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the James T. Haskins Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in the Eastern Carolina Veterans Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. with the family present to receive friends from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will assemble at 1009 S. Claiborne St. in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Haskins Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on July 29, 2019
bullet World War II
