Kenneth Clay Koonce Jr., 37, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., formerly of Jones County, died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in the Koonce Family Cemetery, Burney Town Community.

He is survived by his mother, Deborah Ann Kinsey Koonce of Greensboro; one sister, Kimberly Koonce of Raleigh.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston.





