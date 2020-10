Kenneth "Stew" E. Kenion, 54, of Pink Hill, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Branches Cemetery in Pink Hill.. A walk thru viewing will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Fonville & Dove Mortuary, Kinston. Covid - 19 protocol will be in place.

He is survived by his wife and family.



