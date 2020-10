Kenneth "Kenny" Edward Smith, 75, of Kinston, died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his residence.

The funeral service will be held noon Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Math & Esther Chapel Church in Kinston. There will be a one-hour viewing before the service. Please wear your face mask and practice social distancing.

Interment will follow in the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston.

Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home.





