PINK HILL - Kenneth Gerald Futral, 72, of Potters Hill died Monday, July 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Houston Futral; two sons, Gary Futral and Chris Futral and wife Joy; four grandchildren, Nick Futral, Justin Futral, Garrett Bostic, and Laura Bostic. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pink Hill Funeral Home with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make contributions to a church or . Online condolences maybe made at pinkhillfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on July 4, 2019