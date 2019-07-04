Kenneth Gerald Futral (1946 - 2019)
  "So sorry for your loss."
    - Nancy Tyndall-Powell
  "My condolences to the family and friends of the family. ..."
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC
28572
(252)-568-3184
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
Obituary
PINK HILL - Kenneth Gerald Futral, 72, of Potters Hill died Monday, July 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Houston Futral; two sons, Gary Futral and Chris Futral and wife Joy; four grandchildren, Nick Futral, Justin Futral, Garrett Bostic, and Laura Bostic. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pink Hill Funeral Home with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make contributions to a church or . Online condolences maybe made at pinkhillfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on July 4, 2019
