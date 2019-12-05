Kenneth Harold "Buddy" Davis, 82, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro. Harold was born in Wayne County on June 2, 1937 to the late John M. Davis, Jr. and Sarah Emma Butts Davis. He was retired from DuPont and later retired from the County of Wayne's recycling plant in Eureka. Harold was a member of Woods Grove P.F.W.B. Church. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Harold's life at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Barry Teague officiating. Interment will be in the Davis Family Cemetery. Harold is survived by his K-9 friend and companion, Angel; and several cousins and their families including special cousins: Dot Eason, Shirley Vogt and Wanda Lane whom he loved very much. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home, Goldsboro.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019