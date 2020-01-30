Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Lionel Dunn. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Southwest PFWB Church Memorial service 7:00 PM Southwest PFWB Church 1745 HWY 11 South Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Lionel Dunn, 56, lost his fight with cancer and gained his Heavenly health on January 26, 2020, at his home in Sevierville, Tennessee. He was born to Hazel Marie and Lonnie Preston Dunn on June 27, 1963 in Kenansville, North Carolina. Kenneth was a hard worker as he worked in Asphalt construction for over 20 years. In 2015 Ken semi-retired and moved to Sevierville with his late wife Leigh Anne, and children, Shaun Dunn and Abigail Dunn. He found a new love of driving a trolley for the City of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where he enjoyed interacting with travelers from all over the world as well as finding great friendship in peers. He is survived by his children, Shaun Dunn and Abigail Dunn of the home; brothers, Larry Dunn (Ruthann) of Virginia, Timothy Dunn (Angela) of Raleigh; sister, Barbara Thigpen (Jeff) of Trenton; along with many other friends and family members.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Southwest PFWB Church, 1745 HWY 11 South, Kinston. Visitation will be from 5:30-7 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Flowers may be sent to 4052 Morris Drive, Grifton, NC 28530.

