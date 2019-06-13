PINK HILL - Kenneth "Terrapin" Byrd, 78 of Pink Hill passed away on June 12, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Pink Hill on October 24, 1940, son of the late Earl and Ethel Byrd. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jane Bradshaw Byrd; daughter, Karen Byrd Bryant and son, Kenneth John Byrd; brothers, Harvey, Clarence, Jimmy, and Thomas Byrd; and sister, Estelle Byrd Smith. He is survived by his daughter, Amanda B. Ormond and husband Mike; sons, Billy R. Byrd and wife Sallie, and Mark D. Byrd. He is also survived by his brother, Norman Byrd and wife Carol; sister, Sue B. Hill and husband Milton "Runt"; his grandchildren, Lyndsey P. Mikitis, Jamie P. Taylor and husband Ryan, Harley Bryant, Whitney Bryant, Karleigh Byrd, Karsyn Byrd and Roman Byrd; great-grandchildren, Brett Mikitis, Jr. and Connor Taylor. The family is especially grateful to Mrs. Sonya Delgado for her help and care in the last few weeks of Terrapin's life. Terrapin graduated from Pink Hill High School in 1959. He was a driver for Dainty Maid and later Sunbeam Bread Company for over 44 years. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home with burial following at the Byrd Family Cemetery in Pink Hill. The family will receive friends at other times at the Byrd Family Residence, 3904 Old Pink Hill Road, Pink Hill, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Free Press on June 13, 2019