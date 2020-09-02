Kevin Michael Lane, 36, of Bucklesberry, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home.

He is survived by his parents, Michael Lane and Sarah Watson Lane; his wife of six years, Rebecca Herring Lane; his children, Riley Samuel and Rachel Sue; his sister, Kristen Patterson.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



