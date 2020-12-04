Khadafi Kameek Montrez Barnes, 20, of 2502 State Dr., Kinston, died on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Philippi Church of Christ, Greenville.

Burial will follow in the Homestead Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his mother, Maquesha Barnes and father, Kontino Barnes, both of the home; two brothers, Rashad Suggs and Nahson Suggs, both of Kinston; one sister, Kaniya Barnes; and grandfather, Carl Shelley.

Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston.





