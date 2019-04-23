July 28, 1952 – April 17, 2019
SEVEN SPRINGS - Kirby Junior McKiver, 66, of 2770 Indian Springs Road, Seven Springs, NC passed away Wednesday at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro, NC. The funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Smith Chapel FWB Church, 713 Pineview Cemetery Road, Mt. Olive, NC at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Antonio Blow will officiate and burial will follow in Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 164 Longs Plant Farm Rd., Goldsboro, NC. The public viewing will be held Tuesday from 4:00 7:00 p.m. at McIntyre Funeral Home, 1215 Royall Avenue, Goldsboro, NC with the family meeting and greeting friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Mr. McKiver is survived by many loving family members including his wife, Millie Jean James McKiver of the home; two daughters, Lakeisha Gardner and husband Michael Glenn, of Columbia, SC and Tameka Lee and husband Craig, of Dudley, NC; two grandchildren, Makayla Gardner and Amaya Gardner, both of Columbia, SC. The family is being served by Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy., Wilson, NC. Floral arrangements may be sent to McIntyre Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. or to Stevens Funeral Home anytime Monday or Tuesday until 6:00 p.m. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfamilyfuneralhome.com or faxed to 252-991-5849.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 23, 2019