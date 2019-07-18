LA GRANGE - Kivett Ivey, 99, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. A service to celebrate Kivett's life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, at New Hope Friends Meeting. A committal service with military honors will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Seven Springs Cemetery. Family and friends will be received Friday following the service. Memorials may be made to New Hope Friends Meeting, 4451 US Highway 70 East, Goldsboro, NC 27534 Dementia Alliance Of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way-Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on July 18, 2019