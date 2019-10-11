GREENVILLE - Kori A. "Ceze A Leo" Rogers, 43, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 in the Bishop Lonnie E. Holloway Sr. Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Resthaven at Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Dudley. A public visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. A celebration party in memory of "Ceze A Leo" will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at 1448 Lamplighter Circle in Kinston. Arrangements are by Smith-Holloway Memorial Funeral Services, Goldsboro.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 11, 2019