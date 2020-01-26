Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Service 11:00 AM the Chapel of Harry & Bryant 500 Providence Rd. Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Avery, 68, passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 21, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1951 in Kinston, NC, a son of the late Charles and Joyce Hardy Avery.

Larry Avery was an accomplished high school athlete, playing and excelling in four sports. He eventually used these talents to go on and play football and baseball at both Elon and East Carolina University. After graduating college with his bachelor's degree, Larry eventually found his way into the food business, a career that would span his lifetime. Larry, after spending time in Kinston and Raleigh, NC, eventually found his way to Charlotte, NC where he would remain for the next 27 years of his life with his wife Patty.

Larry had many passions in his life, first and foremost his family and children, Heather and Michael. He enjoyed sports immensely and would go on to be known by ones around Charlotte as Coach Avery for his contributions to coaching baseball and basketball.

He loved to be travelling and playing golf, especially with lifelong golfing partner, his brother Chris. He loved a well-cooked steak and a crisp red wine, and he loved having those with his sister Joy and his mother Joyce on his frequent trips to Kinston.

More than anything, Larry enjoyed sharing experiences with those he loved. He loved being a part of other people's journey and helping them on their way. While an accomplished businessman, a wine connoisseur, an excellent golfer and a jazz aficionado, he would tell you his greatest accomplishments were being a wonderful friend, an amazing father and a loving husband.

Larry will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by his wife Patty, the love of his life; his daughter Heather and her two children, Avery and Haley; his son Michael and his wife Lindsey; his brother Chris and his wife LeAnne; his sister Joy; his mother Joyce; and his mother-in-law Clara.

The service to celebrate and honor the life of Larry Avery will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1 in the Chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service at their residence.

In lieu of flowers, please play a round of golf or have a nice bottle of wine for Larry, the true way he would want to be celebrated.

