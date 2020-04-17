GREENVILLE – Larry Clifton Skinner, Sr., 78, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home. A service for the family and close friends will be held in the chapel of Seymour Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Betty Letchworth Skinner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his memory to Casey's Chapel O.F.W.B. Church, Goldsboro, NC 27534.Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home, Goldsboro.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 17, 2020