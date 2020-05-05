KINSTON - Larry D. Graham 64, died on Thursday, April 30,2020 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Climent C. Mills Veterans Cemetery, Kinston.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Fonville & Dove Mortuary, Kinston.
Covid - 19 requirements will be in place. Face mask and social distancing will be adhered to.
Arrangements are by Fonville & Dove Mortuary, Kinston.
Published in Free Press on May 5, 2020