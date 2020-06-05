Larry Darnell Dillion Sr., 65, of Snow Hill, died on Monday, June 1, 2020, at UNC Lenoir Health Care.

Due to COVD-19 restrictions, 50 people are allowed to attend the service. During the walkthrough viewing, only 10 people are allowed to view at one time and practice social distancing.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from noon to 5 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in the Anderson Family Cemetery in Farmville.

Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.



