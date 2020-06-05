Larry Darnell Dillion Sr.
Larry Darnell Dillion Sr., 65, of Snow Hill, died on Monday, June 1, 2020, at UNC Lenoir Health Care.
Due to COVD-19 restrictions, 50 people are allowed to attend the service. During the walkthrough viewing, only 10 people are allowed to view at one time and practice social distancing.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from noon to 5 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in the Anderson Family Cemetery in Farmville.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 5, 2020.
