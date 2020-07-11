Larry Donnell Staton, 67, of 202-A Arthur Street, Greenville, died Monday July 6, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden. Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks when attending the viewing and the funeral service. Please practice social distancing so that we all can stay safe.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.



