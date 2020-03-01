KINSTON - Larry Lee Guthrie, 79, of Kinston passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.
Born March 27, 1940 to Irvin and Bertha Guthrie at Harkers Island, NC. Larry served four years on the Coast Guard then moved with his family to Kinston for employment with The DuPont Plant for 36 years.
Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen Lupton Guthrie of the home; son, David Guthrie of Goldsboro; daughter, Karen G. Aycock and husband Tim of Kinston; grandchildren, John Guthrie, Allyson Aycock and Ivy Moore.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Vito Bisogno officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trinity United Methodist Church (Memorial Fund) address: 2626 Paul's Path Road, Kinston, NC 28504.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 1, 2020