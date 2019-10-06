Dr. Larry Thomas Jones Sr. 68 of 2325 Millstaff Court (formerly of Jones County) died Monday Oct.1, 2019, at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday Oct. 7, 2019, at King Chapel FWB Church in Trenton. Interment will follow in Haiti Cemetery. Viewing is from 3 to 6 p.m., family receiving relatives and friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday October 6, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. He is survived by his wife Donna Jones. Mills Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 6, 2019