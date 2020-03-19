MOUNT OLIVE - Larry W. Harper, 89, retired farmer of the Pleasant Grove community, Mount Olive, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at Pink Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Alum Springs Church, c/o Wayland Southerland, 645 Bennett's Bridge Road, Mount Olive, NC 28365; of Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612; or the charity of one's choosing. Mr. Harper, a graduate of B.F. Grady High School, attended East Carolina University, and served in the U.S. Navy for a four year tour during the Korean War. Mr. Harper was a long time member of Alum Springs Baptist Church of which he served as chairman of the board of deacons for many, many years, and he also sang in the church choir. He had served the citizens of Duplin County for 40 years with a presence with the Farm Service Agency, and for 25 years, he served on the Water Shed Improvement Commission. He was the youngest of the eight children born to parents, Rayford and Mary Elizabeth Rhue Harper, and was the last surviving member of their immediate family. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mabel Roberto, Eunice Quinn, Louise Smith, Pauline Stroud, and Mary Alice Mewborn; and brothers, Raymond Harper and William Harper. He leaves behind a loving family which includes his wife of more than 64 years, Ila Marie Kornegay Harper, of the home; three children, Larie Harper of Albertson, Wyatt T. Harper wife Gail, of Kenansville, and Mark D. Harper with wife Gerri, of Albertson; two granddaughters, Jessica Woods Makingson and Jamie Woods Kelly; three great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law and husband, Denise Ann K. and Tom Ward of Apex; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements with Tyndall Funeral Home.



